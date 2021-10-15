Advertisement

Scott Magnet closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Fall Fiesta’

Scott Magnet Fall Fiesta
Scott Magnet Fall Fiesta(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at a Topeka school got to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Scott Dual Language Magnet School held its annual Fall Fiesta Friday night - the last night of Hispanic Heritage Month. Kids and their families got to enjoy some food, music and games reflecting Hispanic culture.

Scott Magnet prides itself on its dual-language program, and its recognition from the Embassy of Spain as Kansas’ only International Spanish Academy.

