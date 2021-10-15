Quick Lane celebrates new Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new auto service center is up and running in central Topeka.

Laird Noller Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center held a grand opening for its new location Thursday afternoon. They had food, music and games to celebrate the occasion.

The new location is located at 2132 S Kansas Ave., just across the corner from the Evel Knievel Museum. Quick Lane also has a location at Huntoon and Wanamaker.

