Quick Lane celebrates new Topeka location
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new auto service center is up and running in central Topeka.
Laird Noller Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center held a grand opening for its new location Thursday afternoon. They had food, music and games to celebrate the occasion.
The new location is located at 2132 S Kansas Ave., just across the corner from the Evel Knievel Museum. Quick Lane also has a location at Huntoon and Wanamaker.
