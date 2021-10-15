Advertisement

Quick Lane celebrates new Topeka location

Quick Lane Tire & Auto - 2132 S Kansas Ave.
Quick Lane Tire & Auto - 2132 S Kansas Ave.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new auto service center is up and running in central Topeka.

Laird Noller Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center held a grand opening for its new location Thursday afternoon. They had food, music and games to celebrate the occasion.

The new location is located at 2132 S Kansas Ave., just across the corner from the Evel Knievel Museum. Quick Lane also has a location at Huntoon and Wanamaker.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute
Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned
FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Chelsea Finch, 28
Woman previously found hiding in a ceiling leads law enforcement on 2-county chase

Latest News

Mom uses loss to raise awareness of SIDS
Mom uses loss to raise awareness of SIDS
Project Halloween back at Helen Hocker Theatre providing fun for the kids
Project Halloween back at Helen Hocker Theatre providing fun for the kids
KSU North Campus Corridor update
North Campus Corridor improvements celebrated; upcoming phases to increase safety
Benjamin passed away of SIDS at four-months-old. His mom, Samantha Glenn, uses her loss to...
Mom uses loss to raise awareness of SIDS
KSU North Campus Corridor update