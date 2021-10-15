Project Halloween back at Helen Hocker Theatre providing fun for kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Project Halloween is back to give family-friendly fun to all who enjoy the holidays with their layout they’ve been working on for two years.

Starting on Saturday, people can explore room to room -- starting with Thanksgiving to Fourth of July to April Fools Day and so on until the final room.

“For this year we have each room represents a different holiday so they get to do an activity that represents that holiday as they go through the house. Reaching to the final Halloween Hut which we are all ready to see in October,” said Helen Hocker Costume Designer Andrew Ralston.

Other rooms include Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, May Day, Talk Like a Pirate Day and a room to celebrate birthdays.

Andrew Ralston helped organize Project Halloween this year, but said it’s a team effort to get something like it up and running.

They’ve been working on the layout for two years now. Since last year’s was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“This year, maybe we didn’t get to celebrate the holidays with our family and friends. And so that’s what Project Halloween is all about. Getting that moment to celebrate each and every little holiday and have a little fun.”

The next building over is the Helen Hocker Theatre for the grown-up scares and terror that many are accustomed to for Halloween. But Project Halloween is meant to be a safe way to get the kids involved and prepare them for the spooky season while hearing from the volunteer actors about the other holidays throughout the year.

“We’ve got Project Terror, that’s our scary bit, but for over here this is great for our young audiences. Elementary aged and younger this is perfect. It’s young actors as well for our young audiences.”

They run these last three weeks of October from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and can be found purchased in the administrative building at the Helen Hocker Theatre at 700 SW Zoo Pkwy in Gage Park.

