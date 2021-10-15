Previous Marion Co. Attorney chosen as new 8th Judicial District Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The previous Marion Co. Attorney has been chosen by Governor Laura Kelly as the 8th Judicial District’s new judge.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Oct. 15, she appointed Susan Robson, of Marion, to the 8th Judicial District vacancy in Marion Co. which was created by the retirement of Chief Judge Michael Powers.

“Susan is an accomplished attorney with decades of legal experience,” Governor Kelly said. “As a longtime resident of Marion County, she has demonstrated her commitment to the law, and to the county and its citizens. I know she will serve the people of the Eighth Judicial District well on the bench.”

Gov. Kelly said Robson has been in private practice in Marion since 2017 and represented clients in a variety of areas including civil matters, criminal defense, contract and tax law. She currently serves as the city attorney for Marion, Goessel and Durham as well as the prosecutor for Hillsboro City.

Gov. Kelly said Robson served as the Marion Co. Attorney from 2001 - 2017. She is a member of the Kansas Bar Association and the City Attorney Association of Kansas and has been active in community organizations.

In addition to her legal practice, Gov. Kelly said Robson volunteers with local baseball and basketball teams. She is earned her degree from Kansas State University and earned her law degree from Washburn University School of Law in 1990. She lives in Marion with her husband.

“During my thirty years of practicing law, I have taken part in almost every type of case that would come before a District Court Judge,” Robson said. “I’m honored that Governor Kelly and the nominating commission have given me the ability to serve my community as a judge.”

Gov. Kelly said district court judges in the 8th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and chosen from nominees given by a district nominating commission. She said judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every 4 years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Judge Keith Collett (Dickinson Co., District Magistrate Judge) and Judge Douglas Jones (5th Judicial District, Magistrate Judge).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.