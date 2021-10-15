Advertisement

North Campus Corridor improvements celebrated; upcoming phases to increase safety

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Local leaders gathered to celebrate the progress of the North Campus Corridor project improvements ahead of the next phases.

Phase nine and ten will be starting soon, which include improvements to the east end of the Kimball Avenue corridor, between North Manhattan Avenue and the K-State Rowing Center.

Starting Monday, October 18th, Kimball Avenue will be closed completely from Denison Avenue to North Manhattan Avenue for improvements to the roadway, which include widening lanes, and straightening the curves.

The project will improve traffic flow, and add widened multi-use sidewalks to promote safe pedestrian travel through the area

“This project does so much more than support just the university, it helps support research that’s important to the entire country, it helps support businesses, it’s a great collaboration between the city and the state and really it helps support commerce and safety.” Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz says.

You can find a link to a video of the improvements to the Edge Collaboration District here. A video showing the North Campus Corridor improvements can be found here.

KSU North Campus Corridor update