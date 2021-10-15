Medicine Lodge man sentenced to life in prison for July 2020 murder

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Barber Co. man has been sentenced to life in prison for a July 2020 murder.

AG Schmidt said Clinton Wayne Rogers, 35, of Medicine Lodge, was sentenced by Barber Co. District Court Judge Francis Meisenheimer. He was sentenced to life in the Kansas Dept. of Corrections with no possibility of parole for over 54 years on one count of first-degree murder.

Rogers pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 1, 2021.

Schmidt said Rogers was convicted for the July 26, 2020, murder of Joyce A. Foulkrod in Medicine Lodge.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Barber Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Medicine Lodge Police Department. It was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Victor Braden and Assistant Attorney General Michael Gayoso, Jr.

