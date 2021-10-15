Man disobeys police order, causes head-on crash along SW Topeka Blvd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after a head-on collision along S.W. Topeka Blvd. Friday morning.

The accident happened in the 2800 block, across from the Kansas National Guard Armory.

Topeka Police Department Sgt. Scott Scurlock told 13 NEWS a man driving the blue vehicle was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit an oncoming Chevy Impala.

The driver and a passenger in the Impala both had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital with serious, but what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police on the scene.

Scurlock said the man who caused the accident suffered only minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Approximately 30 minutes prior to the accident, TPD says the man was pulled over in the 400 block of S. Kansas Ave. by an officer.

During the stop, the man claimed he was being followed.

Sgt. Scurlock said the man may have been suffering from a mental health matter at the time, and ordered the man to stay in place while he had to leave the stop for another call of a possible shooting across town.

The man’s identity has not been released. Sgt. Scurlock did say he was in his 60s.

S.W. Topeka Blvd. was closed for several hours while police worked the scene.

This is a developing story.

