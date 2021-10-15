Advertisement

Man disobeys police order, causes head-on crash along SW Topeka Blvd.

By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after a head-on collision along S.W. Topeka Blvd. Friday morning.

The accident happened in the 2800 block, across from the Kansas National Guard Armory.

Topeka Police Department Sgt. Scott Scurlock told 13 NEWS a man driving the blue vehicle was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit an oncoming Chevy Impala.

The driver and a passenger in the Impala both had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital with serious, but what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police on the scene.

Scurlock said the man who caused the accident suffered only minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Approximately 30 minutes prior to the accident, TPD says the man was pulled over in the 400 block of S. Kansas Ave. by an officer.

During the stop, the man claimed he was being followed.

Sgt. Scurlock said the man may have been suffering from a mental health matter at the time, and ordered the man to stay in place while he had to leave the stop for another call of a possible shooting across town.

The man’s identity has not been released. Sgt. Scurlock did say he was in his 60s.

S.W. Topeka Blvd. was closed for several hours while police worked the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Braden, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested for 25 counts of child porn on...
Kansas man arrested for 25 counts of child porn
Fatal motorcycle accident
Teenager dies in motorcycle accident
Chelsea Finch, 28
Woman previously found hiding in a ceiling leads law enforcement on 2-county chase
Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for...
Police searching for man wanted in domestic disturbance in west Topeka
From left to right: Dustin Voelker, Natasha Rena Popp, Charity Lynn Schultz, Elizabeth Marie...
Four arrested after K9 finds meth, hallucenogenics in vehicle

Latest News

Head-on Crash along the 2800 block of S.W. Topeka Blvd.
Head-on Crash along the 2800 block of SW Topeka Blvd.
Shawnee Co. Animal Control helped rescue an owl entangled in a sports net near SW 29th and...
Owl Saved From Netting
From left to right, Raphael C. Carter, Stephanie R. Craddock, Michael R. Hodges, and Jeffery T....
Four arrested during TPD “proactive patrol”
A Shawnee Co. Animal Control deputy holds a great horned owl that was rescued after getting...
Shawnee Co. Animal Control rescues owl trapped in sports net