Local church to distribute free food Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will be giving free food to those in need at St. John A.M.E. Church Saturday, Oct. 16, but only as long as supplies last.

The event will open at 9 a.m. at St. John’s, located at 701 SW Topeka Blvd.

It will be on first-come, first-serve basis as long as supply lasts. No ID will be required to receive food.

Since the Church’s partnership with Harvesters, the distribution has usually been held on the 3rd Saturday each month.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.