Advertisement

Local church to distribute free food Saturday

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will be giving free food to those in need at St. John A.M.E. Church Saturday, Oct. 16, but only as long as supplies last.

The event will open at 9 a.m. at St. John’s, located at 701 SW Topeka Blvd.

It will be on first-come, first-serve basis as long as supply lasts. No ID will be required to receive food.

Since the Church’s partnership with Harvesters, the distribution has usually been held on the 3rd Saturday each month.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Braden, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested for 25 counts of child porn on...
Kansas man arrested for 25 counts of child porn
Fatal motorcycle accident
Teenager dies in motorcycle accident
Chelsea Finch, 28
Woman previously found hiding in a ceiling leads law enforcement on 2-county chase
Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for...
Police searching for man wanted in domestic disturbance in west Topeka
From left to right: Dustin Voelker, Natasha Rena Popp, Charity Lynn Schultz, Elizabeth Marie...
Four arrested after K9 finds meth, hallucenogenics in vehicle

Latest News

Topeka Vendors Market
Topeka Vendors Market holds ribbon cutting to celebrate one year in operation with 100 vendors
Advisors Excel donates time and winter-wear to Topeka public school students
Advisors Excel distributed winter wear to Topeka public school students
Harvesters free food distribution at St. John A.M.E Church
Harvesters at St. John A.M.E Church free food distribution
A group of organizations are forming a coalition to find out what’s causing a workforce...
Kansas education organizations partner to address workforce shortage