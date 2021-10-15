Kansas education organizations partner to address workforce shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of organizations are forming a coalition to find out what’s causing a workforce shortage in Kansas public schools.

The Kansas National Education Association (KNEA) joined forces with the Kansas Association of School Boards and United School Administrators Kansas to survey current members of the public education workforce on what brought them into the profession and the challenges facing them today.

Marcus Baltzell with KNEA said the pandemic worsened an already urgent problem in classrooms across the state.

“In terms of losses, we’re seeing a much higher incidence of retirements and people straight up leaving the profession,” he said.

“We know that’s because so much more has been expected, put on top of our educators for the last couple of years.”

He said recruiting teachers and keeping them in the field has been a problem in recent years but said the pandemic created an even bigger challenge.

“What we’re seeing now, one of the biggest changes is the shortages used to be in critical areas, STEM areas: science, technology, engineering and math,” he said.

“Now what’s really changed and we’re seeing it in elementary school teachers, administration, classified workers: bus drivers, custodians all of those areas we’re starting to see shortages.”

KNEA and their partners are looking to find the roots of the shortages in a new statewide survey of workers in public education at all levels of their careers.

From there, the coalition will make recommendations on how to address the crisis.

“If you’re somewhere in the middle of any of those phases and you’re thinking of leaving the profession what are those reasons?” he said.

“Is it because of the environment of top-down politics in education, workload, pay is it all of the above and those are the questions we’re asking to see what is it going to take to bring people in.”

He added, “What is it going to keep the best people?”

“We have and what’s it going to take to meet these needs in the future because the needs are only going to grow but the shortages are growing as well.”

The groups hope to use the findings to create a better educational environment for educators and their students.

“It’s the ability for us to say to policy makers and look internally and say what can we do differently what can the policy makers do differently to make Kansas an attractive place for families,” he said.

“Make it the best it can be in terms of educating Kansas kids and attract the kinds of highly qualified educators to serve those districts in the future.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.