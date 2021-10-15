Advertisement

K-State’s Skylar Thompson signs sponsorship deal with Jack Stack Barbecue

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson signed a sponsorship deal with Jack Stack Barbecue.
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson signed a sponsorship deal with Jack Stack Barbecue.(Jack Stack Barbecue)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson has signed a new sponsorship deal with Jack Stack Barbeque.

The Kansas City-based barbecue restaurant announced Thompson and University of Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak were now sponsored athletes. The two quarterbacks are the company’s first college ambassadors of its new “be remarkable” campaign.

Thompson grew up in Independence, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City.

