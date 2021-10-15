The Junior League of Topeka donates $5,000 to the YWCA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junior League of Topeka is an organization to promote the development of the potential of women and improving the community through leadership.

The Junior League of Topeka is closing out its third annual Little Black Dress initiative.

The Little Black Dress asks you to wear the same black dress for five days in a row to demonstrate how limited resources can be for some.

The President of the Junior League of Topeka, Brie Parks says poverty in Topeka is a bigger issue than most might think.

“1 in 6 Topekans are impacted by poverty and nationally 6.3 million are considered working poor, so it’s a big issue across the world and this yeat alone working with the YWCA we find a negative correlation between those who have a low social-economic status and those who are impacted by poverty,” she said.

The donation will be used to establish a children’s space in the children’s emergency shelter of the YWCA.

