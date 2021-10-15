Advertisement

The Junior League of Topeka donates $5,000 to the YWCA

The Junior League of Topeka donates $5,000 to the YWCA of Topeka
The Junior League of Topeka donates $5,000 to the YWCA of Topeka(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junior League of Topeka is an organization to promote the development of the potential of women and improving the community through leadership.

The Junior League of Topeka is closing out its third annual Little Black Dress initiative.

The Little Black Dress asks you to wear the same black dress for five days in a row to demonstrate how limited resources can be for some.

The President of the Junior League of Topeka, Brie Parks says poverty in Topeka is a bigger issue than most might think.

“1 in 6 Topekans are impacted by poverty and nationally 6.3 million are considered working poor, so it’s a big issue across the world and this yeat alone working with the YWCA we find a negative correlation between those who have a low social-economic status and those who are impacted by poverty,” she said.

The donation will be used to establish a children’s space in the children’s emergency shelter of the YWCA.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Braden, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested for 25 counts of child porn on...
Kansas man arrested for 25 counts of child porn
Fatal motorcycle accident
Teenager dies in motorcycle accident
Chelsea Finch, 28
Woman previously found hiding in a ceiling leads law enforcement on 2-county chase
Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for...
Police searching for man wanted in domestic disturbance in west Topeka
From left to right: Dustin Voelker, Natasha Rena Popp, Charity Lynn Schultz, Elizabeth Marie...
Four arrested after K9 finds meth, hallucenogenics in vehicle

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson signed a sponsorship deal with Jack Stack Barbecue.
K-State’s Skylar Thompson signs sponsorship deal with Jack Stack Barbecue
KBI say it has opened 122 clergy sex abuse cases in Kansas
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions from reporters Monday, Dec. 14, 2020,...
Judge: Kansas election database function not public record
FILE
USD 475 employees get raises, stipends following continued service to students throughout COVID-19