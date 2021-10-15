Friday forecast: Cool today, patchy frost tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today and tonight will be our coolest temperatures we’ve had since the end of May with highs stuck in the upper 50s-mid 60s and lows getting down in the mid 30s to low 40s.

4 out of the last 5 days in May for Topeka had highs between 61-65 and that’s about where we’ll be today. The last time Topeka had lows in the 30s was May 13 with 38° and that’s the current forecast.

There were some showers/storms that developed last night that brought rain to a few spots including Billard Airport in Topeka with 0.25″ but as expected, most spots stayed dry. We’re going to be entering a dry weather pattern for the upcoming week. There are a few indications of rain next week with weak disturbances (Tuesday morning and on Wednesday) however it’ll be very light and spotty so will keep the forecast dry. Looking ahead to the long term, there is uncertainty NEXT weekend (Oct 23-24) where one model, especially Saturday, is ushering in an even colder airmass than today with precipitation while the other model isn’t as cold and it’s dry.

Normal High: 69/Normal Low: 46 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds from west to east (sunny between 1-3pm). Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds W around 5 mph. Frost advisory for north-central Kansas (Cloud, Washington, and Clay counties) from 3am-9am.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

It stays warm to begin the week with highs in the 70s but with winds gusting around 25 mph before cooler weather with highs in the 60s return for the second half of the work week.

Taking Action:

Any plans you have tonight including high school football will be cool with temperatures dropping through the 50s with most spots in the 40s by 10pm. The good news is winds will be lighter compared to the daytime hours.

Those in the frost advisory have to take precautions with any outdoor vegetation however other spots especially in central Kansas and near the Nebraska border may have patchy frost in low lying areas so take precautions at your discretion just in case. Also be mindful to check back later today in case the advisory expands to more counties.



