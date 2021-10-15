Free Topeka Bike Share cycles all spoken for

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The free bikes up for grabs at a Topeka giveaway event are all gone.

The Topeka Community Cycle Project set up a giveaway to distribute the bikes leftover from the failed Topeka Bike Share Program. They expected to hold the events over a span of a few weeks, but the Project tells 13 NEWS that all 300 bikes available have been spoken for after just one night.

The Topeka Bike Share Program ended in July 2020 after losing more than $1.2 million over a six-year span.

