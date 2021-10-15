Four arrested during TPD “proactive patrol”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people are facing charges after a special patrol operation conducted by the Topeka Police Dept.

Lt. Manuel Munoz says the arrests were all made between Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, 2021, as a result of traffic stops that were part of a “high visibility pro-active patrol throughout our community.”

Those arrested include Raphael C. Carter, 44; Stephanie R. Craddock, 39; Michael Ray Hodges, 56; and Jeffery T. Parsons, 52.

Carter was booked for traffic charges, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Warrants.

Craddock was booked for traffic charges, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Warrants.

Hodges was booked for traffic charges, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Warrants.

Parsons was booked for was booked for traffic charges, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and obstruction.

All were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.