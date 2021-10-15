Advertisement

Early morning house fire sparks in Central Topeka

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in central Topeka around 12:15 a.m., Oct....
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in central Topeka around 12:15 a.m., Oct. 15th.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in central Topeka around 12:15 a.m., Oct. 15th.

The Topeka Fire Department battled the blaze at a home in the 1600 block of Southwest Buchanan Street.

According to dispatchers the blaze was able to be contained to one home. There is no word on whether anyone was in the home at the time and if anyone was injured.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

