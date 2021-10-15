Eastbound I-70 to see reduced lanes on Monday, Tuesday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers will only be able to use one lane of eastbound I-70 through Topeka on Monday and Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says traffic will be reduced by one lane on eastbound I-70 in Topeka on Monday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Oct. 19, weather allowing.

KDOT said crews will patch potholes and gather core samples between mile markers 361 and 363. Crews will work in the right lane on Monday and the left lane on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Department said traffic controls will include attenuators, arrow boards, signage and traffic cones. Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic through the area and use extra caution.

KDOT said all drivers should be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

