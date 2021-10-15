Advertisement

Council Grove Police granted funds for new radio system, Crisis Intervention training

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police have been granted enough funds to buy a new radio system and to send two officers to get certified in Crisis Intervention.

The Council Grove Police Department says it is excited about a grant awarded to the department for $33,527, which will be used to transition the department to the 800 mghtz State Radio System.

CGPD said the new radio will allow officers to seamlessly communicate with surrounding agencies, including the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Department sid the remaining funds will be used to send two officers to Crisis Intervention Training to get certified. It said CIT training is crucial to law enforcement to allow officers to appropriately deal with those with mental illnesses and to better serve the community.

