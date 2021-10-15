Advertisement

Bystander hit by car during high speed chase, loses leg

By Anna Auld
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is in the hospital after being hit while on his motorcycle by a fleeing suspect.

It happened Saturday evening near Kellogg and 119th. 25-year-old Humberto Estrada is recovering after having his leg amputated. He was hit by a fleeing suspect while on his motorcycle. His former co-worker, deputy David Rank, says he worked as a courthouse police officer for about six years before changing careers.

“It was just crushing for someone that young. A lot of fun, he made the job fun. He was always on point when it came to having my back or other people within the courts. But he made it fun, and you knew he would be there,” says Rank.

Rank says Humberto is also known as “Cheeto” and has a passion for motorcycles and hunting. Ranks says he is the guy that would help anyone out.

“Whether it was an officer of the court or someone from the public, he was always there and always willing. Just a great guy, and I’d like to see Wichita step up and support him,” says Rank.

He has a long road of recovery ahead of him, and those who know him ask for Wichita’s support. The suspect, Ricardo Trevizo, was arrested on DUI charges, among others. Records also show he’s had multiple DUI’s.

If you would like to help out Humberto, you can stop in at any MidAmerica Credit Union and donate.

