Aviation workers voice concerns over vaccine mandates with Sen. Roger Marshall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Workers from multiple aviation companies talked with Sen. Roger Marshall saying they feel threatened to either get the vaccine or lose their job. They wanted to voice their concerns over the vaccine mandate and ask questions.

“I think at the end of the day, no matter if you have the vaccination or don’t have it, the right to chose is the biggest issue we are pushing to the side,” said Kimberly Fedd, a Textron employee.

One worker said they believe 30 percent of workers at Spirit AeroSystems will quit due to the vaccine requirement.

“If they are so concerned about all this, where’s the masks? Where’s the social distancing?” said Doug Kline, who works at Spirit.

Kline said he may be taking early retirement because of this.

“I don’t know how they are going to get these planes built, I guess that’s their problem at that time,” said Kline.

Marshall said he encourages the vaccine, but he is against the mandate.

“They were deemed essential then and now they are feeling very nonessential and slapped in the face,” said Marshall.

Right now, workers are required to be vaccinated by Dec. 8th at Spirit, but Marshall says suing wouldn’t solve the problem.

“They could sure sue the federal government, but it’s not going to go anywhere.”

