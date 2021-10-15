Applications for Christmas Bureau open ahead of intake days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for the Christmas Bureau have opened just ahead of the start of its application intake days.

United Way Greater Topeka says those in Shawnee Co. that need a little extra help to have a happier holiday can now signup for Christmas Bureau.

UWGT said Christmas Bureau is a joint effort between it and the Community Resources Council, with support from the Salvation Army, Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries and Doorstep, Inc.

Those who live in Shawnee Co. who are eligible can apply to get a few gifts and holiday meal supplies.

In 2021, following COVID-19 shutdowns, UWGT said there will be a return to the traditional adoption process, which made the program a community staple.

“We are so pleased that the current public health situation in the county has made it possible to safely go back to having adoptions again,” said Jessica Lehnherr, UWGT CEO. “Last year was so tough on everyone. We know that the recipients missed the little extra personalization that comes with providing a wish list. And adopters definitely missed the chance to shop for a family.”

Every year, UWGT said the Christmas Bureau process starts with application intake. At least one adult from an applying household is required to bring the application to one of the three intake locations where their income and other documents will be verified and wishlist items can be made clear.

Intake will happen on Oct. 26 and 28 and on Nov. 3, 5 and 6. Only one site will be open on Saturday, Nov. 6, for the last day of intake.

Late applications will not be accepted.

Intake sites are as follows:

Echo Ridge Community Center 2021 SE Market St.

CRC Care Center/ Lundgren Elementary 1020 NE Forest Ave.

Salvation Army 1320 SE 6th

For information about schedules, income guidelines and required documents in either English or Spanish, click HERE.

For information about how to volunteer for intake days, click HERE.

For information about how to adopt a family, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.