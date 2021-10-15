AG Schmidt takes stand against proposal to add fees for methane emissions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is taking a stand against a proposal to add fees to methane emissions from oil and natural gas producers, which would put more strain on Americans paying for gas at the pump and in the home.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Congress should reject President Joe Biden’s Administration’s proposal to replace a fee on methane emissions from oil and natural gas producers due to its potentially devastating effect on the nation’s energy supply and a further burden on consumer budgets already reeling from rising energy prices.

AG Schmidt said on Thursday, Oct. 14, he joined a coalition of 19 other attorneys general in a letter to urge Congress to reject legislation to charge oil and natural gas producers $1,500 to $1,800 per ton of methane emissions above certain thresholds. He said the attorneys general stated data from industry experts in the letter which indicate the proposal could impose a cost of $14.4 billion and affect as many as 155,000 jobs.

“We support reasonable and lawful measures to reduce methane emissions. But a de facto tax administered through an onerous administrative regime is not that,” Schmidt and the coalition wrote. “We urge you to reject any methane tax and save American energy consumers from ever more painful price increases.”

Schmidt said the coalition noted that competing fee proposals, one in the Senate and another in the House, come at a rough time for consumers. The letter cites analysts who predict natural gas bills could be 30% higher this winter, adding to soaring prices at the gas pump and past due utility bills that have piled up at record levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of imposing additional fees, Schmidt said the coalition called on leaders for the Senate’s Committee on Environment and Public Works and Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to focus on affordable energy solutions.

Schmidt said the letter argues the Senate and House proposals could spur more emissions-focused taxes, like measures that would involve federal regulators extending the tax to other sectors and possibly a broader carbon tax, paid by Americans in economic sectors like agriculture, mining and public health.

Schmidt said the letter was addressed to Sens. Tom Carper and Shelley Moore Capito, chairman and ranking member of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, as well as Sens. Joe Manchin and John Barrasso, chairman and ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

