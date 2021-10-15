Advisors Excel distributed winter wear to Topeka public school students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the sixth year in a row, Advisors Excel distributed coats, shoes, hats, and gloves to preschoolers at Sheldon Head Start to help them fight the upcoming winter weather.

Sheldon Head Start students received a complete shopping experience with winter wear provided by Advisors Excel team members in the school gymnasium Friday. The students get paired up with a volunteer from Advisors Excel who help the little ones pick out a new coat, hat and gloves.

Principal Gabrielle Tanner shared the excitement students feel about the event.

“It is just one of those things that brings us so much joy. We had a four-year-old student come in on Wednesday a little bit late and he saw what was going on, he was like “its coat and shoe day,” said Tanner. “It brings so much excitement for our kiddos, they just get that special one-on-one attention from an Advisor’s volunteer and they get to shop just for themselves, which is amazing.”

Additional winter coats have been saved for students at Ross Elementary School, Pauline Central Elementary, and Pauline South Elementary.

