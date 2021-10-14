Advertisement

Woman previously found hiding in a ceiling leads law enforcement on 2-county chase

Chelsea Finch, 28
Chelsea Finch, 28(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman, who had been found hiding from deputies in a ceiling in 2018 and led officers on a chase in Shawnee Co. in 2020, was arrested on Wednesday night after she led law enforcement on another chase, which spanned two counties.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says a Powhattan woman is behind bars after a two-county car chase on Wednesday night, Oct. 13, which started in southern Jackson Co.

Sheriff Morse said a deputy tried to stop a 2016 Chevy Equinox on US Highway 75 hear 110th Rd. for a traffic violation just before 10:30 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Chelsea Jean Finch, 28, of Powhattan, allegedly failed to stop.

Deputies said the vehicle continued south into Shawnee Co., where the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol began to assist.

Morse said several agencies attempted to stop Finch with tire deflation devices, which resulted in the deflation of two passenger-side tires. However, the chase continued west on I-70 where the suspect left the interstate on Danbury Lane and sideswiped another vehicle.

The Sheriff said Finch continued to strike a mailbox where the pursuit came to a stop near Fairlawn and West Dr. where she was taken into custody.

The vehicle Finch had been driving was found to be reported stolen out of Lawrence.

Morse said Finch was taken to the Jackson Co. Jail where she was booked for felony flee and elude law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony theft, identity theft, avoiding spike strips, reckless driving, driving while suspended and multiple counts of stolen property.

Morse said more charges are possible from the District Attorney’s Office as Finch is known to area law enforcement.

In 2020, Morse said Finch was involved in another chase in Shawnee Co. and in 2018, a Jackson Co. deputy pulled her through a ceiling in a Horton home where she had been hiding from law enforcement in an attic.

