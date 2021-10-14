Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Dez

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Wednesday’s Child looked like a kid in a candy shop, as 15-year-old Desiney and Lori Hutchinson spent the day at Hazel Hill Chocolate.

Just a few years away from completing high school, Dez spoke with Lori on her aspirations after school, and what she is looking for in a forever family.

For more information on Dez or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

