Advertisement

Unvaccinated, symptomatic person attends Saline County Commission meeting

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Health Department said someone who attended the Oct. 11 Salina City Commission meeting tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the person was unvaccinated, symptomatic and unmasked during the meeting, and reports that they did not socially distance from other attendees.

The health department said those who attended the meeting should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, isolate at home, get tested, and let the test location know you attended this event.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute
Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned
FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use...
FDA considers Moderna, J&J boosters for COVID-19 vaccine
Homestead of Topeka Assisted Living Center
Homestead Assisted Living residents and staff fully vaccinated, no longer need masks
FILE
Stormont Vail records one new COVID death as 77% of those testing positive are unvaccinated
FILE - A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Marshall questions Biden Administration as businesses claim they could lose half of workforce due to COVID vaccine mandates
FILE - Henrietta Lacks
Stormont Vail calls for accountability in medical, science field following Lacks lawsuit