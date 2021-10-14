Topeka High students honored Thursday for academic excellence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in two years, Topeka High School on Thursday morning honored students for their academic achievements with an in-person ceremony.

In addition to students and faculty members, parents were allowed to attend the awards ceremony, which was held at 8 a.m. inside the school’s Hoehner Auditorium.

Seniors, juniors and sophomores at the high school were honored by class during the ceremony.

Students on the honor roll were called to the stage by name and sat in chairs as other members of their class came forward.

After all the students from each class were in place, a group photo was taken. Then the students from each class were dismised to attend a reception featuring glazed doughnuts on the veranda of the school, located at 800 S.W. 10th Av.e

Topeka High School Principal Rebecca Morrissey said Thursday’s event marked the first time in two years for an in-person honors assembly because of the coronavirus.

While classes were held online or in a hybrid fashion, students were honored in remote ceremonies.

“We’ve done it remotely through Zoom,” Morrissey said, “but this is the first time in two years we’ve been able to celebrate our high academic achievement in person.”

Morrisey said it was important for students to be recognized for their academic achievements.

“I think it’s really important now,” Morrissey said. “It is another way of saying we’re getting somewhat back to normal, that we’re slowly creeping back that direction.

“I think for the students, it’s a celebration of what a challenge the last year has been. Last spring, we were in remote, we were in hybrid, we changed the schedule, so they’ve had to make a lot of pivots and adjustments.

“And when they’re in school half a day, they have to structure the other half of the day,” she added, “so I think accomplishing at this level academically in this environment is worth celebrating.”

