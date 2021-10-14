Thursday forecast: Dry today, rain tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main hazards the forecast has will be another round of rain tonight and the potential for frost mainly in north-central Kansas Saturday morning.

Tonight’s round of rain will not be as widespread as the past two storm systems that we’ve had impact northeast Kansas. There will be several spots that get 0.10″ or less but there may also be spots that get more than 0.25″. Confidence is low on how much rain will fall however latest indications are that areas south of I-70 will get the higher rainfall totals. Severe weather is not expected with lightning the only hazard.

The other impact will be a chilly Friday where highs in some areas may not even reach 60°. This will set-up a chilly night where temperatures by Saturday morning may be down in the mid-upper 30s for some areas. As of now still some questions as to frost potential, it’ll depend on how low dewpoints get and if winds are able to be light enough.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 46 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny (clouds increase late). Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds in the afternoon. A few lingering light rain showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out but because most spots will be dry and it’ll likely be less than 0.05″ will keep it out of the 8 day. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

After a chilly start to the weekend where some spots may be down in the 30s Saturday morning, highs will be in the mid-upper 60s in the afternoon with a warmer Sunday. Both days this weekend will have winds around 10 mph or less so you could not ask for a better Fall weekend especially with all 4 college football teams at home or whatever outdoor plans you might have.

Winds do pick up to begin next week with gusts 20-25 mph and highs in the 70s. There remains uncertainty with temperatures on Tuesday with one model bringing a cold front through while the other model not bringing the front through until Wednesday. This means Tuesday could be similar to Monday for highs or get down in the mid 60s so have 70° for the 8 day as an average until confidence increases.

Taking Action:

Rain will hold off until tonight: Unlike the last two storm systems, consider yourself lucky if you get rain tonight as it will be more scattered in nature, not the widespread nature of the previous rounds of rain.

Tomorrow will be chilly so if you have outdoor plans (Friday night football), temperatures will be in the 50s during the evening hours and while winds may gust up to 20 mph during the day, winds should diminish to around 5 mph after sunset.

Monitoring the potential for frost Saturday morning mainly for north-central Kansas.



