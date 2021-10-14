Advertisement

Study finds only 35% of Kansans could pass a Sunflower State history test

FILE - KANSAS HISTORY: The Tragic Prelude features John Brown, an abolitionist, with a...
FILE - KANSAS HISTORY: The Tragic Prelude features John Brown, an abolitionist, with a Beecher's Bible and a rifle. The mural stands in the Kansas Statehouse.(WIBW/Reina Flores)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study found only 35% of Kansans could pass a history test about the state they live in.

While most have tried to keep their minds sharp during the COVID-19 pandemic with online games or documentaries, Solitaired.com says it recently carried out a national history test to see residents’ mental acuity.

The online gaming company said it quizzed 3,844 respondents and the results found that many Kansans did not find high school history class their strong suit. Overall, it said 35% of Kansans scored correctly, indicating room for improvement. This compares to a national average of 57%.

Solitaired said the quiz asked questions like, “Who discovered the nearly forgotten, handwritten poem that inspired the Kansas state song, Home on the Range?”

According to the study, residents from Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Hawaii are the most versed about the history of their home states, with a 77% pass rate. However, only 21% of those from California passed the quiz.

“Across the country, it’s evident that many have been affected by ‘pandemic brain,” says Neal Taparia of Solitaired.com. “Participating regularly in mind-stimulating games and pop quizzes, as well as brainteasers, like word searches and word puzzles can help maintain optimal focus and sharpness during your everyday life.”

By the way, we checked and the answer to the earlier question is Trube Reese.

For more information about the study or to see how much other states know, click HERE.

