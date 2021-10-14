Advertisement

Stop Work order issued after unlicensed contractors found working on Mi Pueblito

A Stop Work order was issued after unlicensed contractors were found working on Mi Pueblito and...
A Stop Work order was issued after unlicensed contractors were found working on Mi Pueblito and a meeting between the city and owners was held Oct. 14, 2021.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 14, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City inspectors pulled the plug on upgrades to an east Topeka grocery store after multiple violations were found.

Spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said during the inspection, unsafe building conditions were uncovered at Mi Pueblito Meat Market and a “stop work” order was issued.

She said concerns were found due to unlicensed contractors working on the building.

Hadfield said a meeting between city inspectors and the property’s owners was scheduled to happen on Thursday morning, Oct. 14.

She said licensed contractors will be required to complete the work.

The building was going through an upgrade of its mechanical, plumbing and electrical infrastructure.

