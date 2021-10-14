Advertisement

Shawnee Co. to remove portion of BNSF railroad

A portion of railroad tracks to be removed starting next week.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of railroad tracks in south Topeka are set to be removed next week.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Thursday approved a bid for Bettis Asphalt to remove the BNSF Railroad crossing on South Topeka Boulevard just south of University Boulevard.

They’ll also replace the pavement.

South Topeka Boulevard traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while work is underway.

Public Works Director Curt Niehaus said the department took on the $210,451.80 cost of the project because the railroad only offered to pay for a small portion and would have complicated and dragged out the timeline.

He said this work fits in with the county’s current goals for the area.

“What it does, is it improves the look of South Topeka Boulevard there’s work underway to improve the appearance of South Topeka Boulevard, so this project fits in with that,” he said.

“It’s a benefit it’s a safety improvement so I don’t see it as a problem that the county is spending money on that.”

The project is expected to start Monday and should wrap up November 19th.

