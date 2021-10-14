Advertisement

Shawnee Co. COVID indicator report sees continued improvement

Shawnee County Health Department COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
Shawnee County Health Department COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is on the verge of dropping out of the substantial zone in the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

Health officials report there was a two-point decrease for the week of October 3rd through October 9th putting the county at an overall score of 9.

Weekly new cases are the main reason for the drop. There were 307 coronavirus cases reported, bringing the county out of the high zone in that category.

The percent of positive tests is now at 6%, compared to the previous week’s 6.5%.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned
FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

Teens shine positive light on disabilities for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Teens shine positive light on disabilities for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-14-21
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on...
One killed, one injured in head-on crash Wednesday in Anderson County
Police search for man wanted in domestic violence incident