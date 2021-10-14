Shawnee Co. COVID indicator report sees continued improvement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is on the verge of dropping out of the substantial zone in the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

Health officials report there was a two-point decrease for the week of October 3rd through October 9th putting the county at an overall score of 9.

Weekly new cases are the main reason for the drop. There were 307 coronavirus cases reported, bringing the county out of the high zone in that category.

The percent of positive tests is now at 6%, compared to the previous week’s 6.5%.

