Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Silver Lake’s Gannon Remer

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Silver Lake’s Gannon Remer.

Remer is a multi-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball, baseball and track & field while with the Eagles.

He maintains a 3.975 GPA while taking part in a slate of extracurricular activities, including Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. He is also on the honor roll and volunteers with Harvesters.

You catch catch Remer in action this Friday in the War on 24 against rival Rossville — our Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week!

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

