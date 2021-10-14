Advertisement

SCHD invites uninsured adults to special drive-thru flu shot clinic

FILE - Flu shot
FILE - Flu shot(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department has invited uninsured adults to its special drive-thru flu shot clinic at Hummer Sports Park.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department says it will host a free drive-through flu vaccination clinic, while supplies last, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Hummer Sports Park in the East Parking Lot. It said the clinic is just for uninsured adults, those over the age of 19 and without insurance.

SCHD said the clinic will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 4-6 p.m. at 2751 SW East Circle Dr. #1, in Topeka.

The Health Dept. said no appointments are required for the drive-through clinic, however, face masks will be. Consent and Vaccine Information Statements are available in English and Spanish on the SCHD Immunization webpage, which can be printed before arrival, they will also be available on site.

SCHD said it continues to be extremely important to protect those at higher risk for flu complications. It said many of those are also at high risk for COVID-19 and other serious outcomes.

The Health Dept. said it is also important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves this flu season by getting a flu shot.

For more information about getting a flu vaccine from SCHD call 785-251-5700.

