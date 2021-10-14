Rep. Mann works to recover Americans, allies still stranded in Afghanistan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann is working to recover Americans and allies that are still stranded in Afghanistan after the total military withdrawal in August.

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (KS-01) says on Tuesday, Oct. 12, he joined U.S. Representative Jody Hice (R-Ga.) and nine other colleagues to send a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the recovery of American citizens and allies still stranded in Afghanistan after the removal of U.S. military troops.

Rep. Mann said he and his colleagues expressed discontent over President Joe Biden’s Administration’s lack of action to ensure all citizens and allies are safe from imminent danger as the Taliban took control of the country.

“Deserting our own citizens and people who fought for freedom beside our troops is despicable,” said Rep. Mann “It has been more than 40 days since President Biden negligently withdrew U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, leaving American citizens and allies behind enemy lines. With the Taliban sealing off escape routes and winter weather soon cutting off mountain passes on the way, my colleagues and I demand the Biden Administration take immediate action to evacuate these individuals before the situation worsens.”

In the letter, Mann said the members of Congress list immediate actions for Blinken, which include transmitting all necessary temporary authorizations and appropriations to Congress to execute evacuations; collaborating with countries that border Afghanistan to carry out vetting processes of evacuees; and providing all necessary personnel and resources to the Afghanistan Task Force until the end of 2022.

Mann said he and his colleagues requested that Blinken responds to their letter no later than Oct. 29, 2021.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

