Railroad crossing closes east of Emmett following car accident

EMMETT, Kan. (WIBW) - A railroad crossing in Pottawatomie Co. has been closed after a car accident.

The Everbridge Emergency Alert system alerted residents around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, that the Crystal Springs Rd. Railroad Crossing east of Emmett has been closed because of an accident. Residents have been advised to avoid the area.

13 NEWS reached out to the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office who said they could neither confirm nor deny there was an accident in the area.

This is a developing story.

