Police searching for man wanted in domestic violence incident in west Topeka

Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for...
Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for a man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident at a west Topeka motel.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police early Thursday were searching for a man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident at a west-side motel.

Officers were stationed around 4 a.m. near S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive, as well as at S.W. 6th Avenue and Morningside Road.

The location was several blocks east of S.W. 6th and Fairlawn.

Authorities said officers were searching for a man wanted in connection with a domestic violence and criminal damage to property incident that occurred earlier Thursday morning at the Motel 6, 709 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

A woman was reported to have been injured in the incident but didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The man being sought in connection with the case was believed to have moved to the east from the motel.

Officers searched for the man with the help of a drone but as of 5:30 a.m. hadn’t taken him into custody.

Police were asking anyone in the area of S.W. 6th and Fairlawn who saw suspicious activity early Thursday to call 785-368-9551. People also could call 911 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

