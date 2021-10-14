One killed, one injured in head-on crash Wednesday in Anderson County

WESTPHALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash in Anderson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:39 p.m. at S.W. 1000th and Colorado Road. The location was about three miles southeast of Westphalia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Chevrolet Curze was northbound on Colorado Road when it went left of center and collided head-on with a southbound 2018 Chrysler 300 car.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Odyessie K. Allen, 31, of Westphalia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Allen wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chrysler, Valorie L. Stewart, 49, of Kincaid, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Stewart wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

