Nominations open for grand, junior marshal of 2021 Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are now o pen for the grand marshal and junior marshal of the 2021 Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade on December 4.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says it is now accepting nominations for the grand marshal and junior grand marshal for the 26th Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade, presented by Frito-Lay. It said the parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Topeka.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Nov. 12.

“The grand marshal and junior grand marshal play a central role in the parade,” said Stephanie Norwood, director of events, Greater Topeka Partnership. “They’ll preside over the entire event, ride on a float and help promote the importance of this event in the community. It’s a great honor.”

GTP said both marshals will be featured on the event’s webpage, GTP’s social channels and any additional media coverage for the parade.

To submit a nomination, click HERE.

