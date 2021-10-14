Advertisement

No injuries reported in Lebo grain bin collapse

A Grain bin collapsed in Lebo on Wednesday spilling 12,000 bushel of grain.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT
LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was injured after a bin containing approximately 12,000 bushels of grain collapsed in Lebo on Wednesday.

According to KVOE Radio, the collapse happened just before 5 p.m. at the Murphy Agri LLC grain elevator.

The owners told KVOE that they noticed structural issues around noon after a truck picked up a load of grain.

Co-owner Karin Murphy said learning of the issues prior to the collapse allowed them to mitigate the situation.

Murphy said most of the grain that spilled from the bin is salvageable.

