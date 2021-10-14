Advertisement

New healthcare-supply distribution facility to invest $77.5 million in Kansas



By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new healthcare-supply distribution facility will invest $77.5 million in the Kansas City area and create over 100 new jobs.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says over 100 new jobs will be added in the Bonner Springs area as Medline, the nation’s largest privately-held medical supplies manufacturer and distributor, invests $77.5 million to build a new distribution center in the area.

“Medline’s decision to choose Kansas to expand their footprint is a testament to our central location, infrastructure network, and world-class workforce,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This project is a major win for Bonner Springs and the state as a whole. This company exemplifies the type of businesses we are working to attract and retain, and this new facility will be a fantastic addition to the local and regional economy.”

Gov. Kelly said Medline provides medical supplies to Kansas City hospitals, long-term care facilities and the whole continuum of health care. She said the company has outgrown its current facility and plans to add 141 team members in Bonner Springs. The project will also create about 350 jobs in construction.

“Kansas is the perfect place to put down roots that reach the world, and we’re so excited to see Medline ready to do just that while putting more Kansans to work,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This news shows once again how our geographic position, infrastructure and workforce make Kansas the best place to invest, which more and more companies are discovering every day.”

The Kansas Governor said the expansion is part of Medline’s Healthcare Resilience Initiative to increase supply-chain efficiency and reliability as well as to speed up delivery to customers. She said the company has prioritized planning and inventory management systems to make sure supplies are delivered to customers when needed most.

For more information about Medline, click HERE.

