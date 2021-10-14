Advertisement

Nearly 15 dogs were abandoned on a property in Emporia

By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -All fifteen dogs who were abandoned by their owner after they vacated their property in Emporia, now find themselves at the Emporia Animal Shelter. The address to where the dogs were living, was not given to 13 NEWS.

The dogs came into the shelter with a variety of conditions. The ages of the dogs ranged from one to thirteen years old said Stephanie Achille, Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director.

“None of them have been vetted before, some have very long nails, some have skin conditions that we are dealing with, a few we are hobbling around just a little and just a lot of unknown, we just don’t know because they have never been in a vet, so spay and neuter is definitely something we are interested and just the rehab,” she said.

The shelter was reaching capacity before the emergency intake.

“We are trying to be as accommodating as possible but we are the fullest we have been in a very long time,”.

The shelter is trying to make room for all animals if possible, the rescued dogs are staying outside until all of their conditions have been known, Emporia Animal Shelter does not want to cross-contaminate any other animals or its “two-legged” volunteers either.

Achille wants to remind pet owners to love and properly care for their animals.

“Like we said there is about 15 of them and they are Shepard mixes we are not talking terriers here for a smaller dwelling with maybe not a fenced-in yard or land, it’s tough having to think about the inside of a one or two-bedroom house so think ahead of your adoption or buying of an animal and give it the love and care you would for your children,” she said.

The adoption of these dogs is currently on hold since this is a legal proceeding and the shelter is waiting to find out all the conditions of the dogs. Achille says the shelter would appreciate any donations, especially dry dog food. If you are interested in donating, you can drop off any supplies at the shelter directly.

