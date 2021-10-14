Native Hosts returns to KU campus after recent vandalization

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A beloved piece of artwork is back up at KU after a recent vandalization forced the school to take it down for repairs.

The University of Kansas says a Native American art exhibit, which had been vandalized, has been reinstalled in front of the Spencer Art Museum.

The public has been invited to an event on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 14, to celebrate the artwork.

The exhibit is made up of five aluminum signs that name tribes that historically or currently live in what is now Kansas.

