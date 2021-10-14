Advertisement

Manhattan City Commission candidates participated in People’s Forum on Wednesday eveing.

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The People’s Forum gave citizens the opportunity to learn about the Manhattan City Commission candidates ahead of the November 2nd election.

Community groups and community members asked candidates questions about how they would work to improve the Manhattan community.

The Coalition for Equal Justice; the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice; the Flint Hills Human Rights Project; Incite MHK; BikeWalk MHK; and Renters Together MHK participated in the forum.

Each group presented a question that represented an important topic for the organization. The candidates each provided their view on the subject.

“We center the event on the questions of the people in the community, rather than just kind of opening up the stage to the candidates, because it really surfaces that the candidates are going to be accountable to the citizens of the community.” Peoples Forum organizer, Jess Kerr says.

The candidates for Manhattan City Commission include: Wynn Butler, Aaron Estabrook, Usha Reddi, Rich Jankovich, Kaleb James, Monica Macfarlane, and John Matta.

If you missed Wednesday night’s forum, you can watch the video from the Peoples Forum Facebook page here.

