Locals win Chiefs Suite Experience with the Kansas Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area residents will get to see the Chiefs take on the Raiders after winning a second-chance drawing in the Chiefs Suite Experience promotion with the Kansas Lottery.

The Kansas Lottery says the 10 winners of the Chiefs Club Level Suite Experience promotion have been announced. The winners will get to attend the Chiefs vs. Raiders game on Dec. 12 in luxury. It said this is the first of two Chiefs second-chance drawings.

Kansas Lottery said the Experience prize includes a pair of Club Level Suite tickets and parking pass, food and beverages, KC Wolf and Cheerleader appearances, access to Community America Club Level, $100 Chiefs gift card for concessions or merchandise, post-game field photo and $500 cash. The prize is valued at $5,634.

The winners are as follows:

Virginia McClatchey of St. John

Heather Zepeda of Topeka

Tracy Hilton of Hoisington

David Mcvey of Wichita

Ryan Rose of Pratt

Haley Krause of Leawood

Tracey Wedel of McPherson

Jodi Schmitter of Perry

Jayme Shank of Salina

Brad Schartz of Overland Park

The Lottery said players entered the promotion by submitting non-winning $5 Kansas Lottery Kansas City Chiefs tickets into PlayOn starting Aug. 30. The deadline for the drawing was Oct. 10 and there were 40,683 entries. All unselected entries will be submitted into the final drawing.

Kansas Lottery said five more winners will be chosen in February for a 2022 Season Ticket Package valued at $4,437, meaning there is only one drawing left in the promotion.

Entry Deadline Announcement Date Number of Winners Feb. 6, 2022 Feb. 10, 2022 5

