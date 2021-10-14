Advertisement

Locals win Chiefs Suite Experience with the Kansas Lottery

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two area residents will get to see the Chiefs take on the Raiders after winning a second-chance drawing in the Chiefs Suite Experience promotion with the Kansas Lottery.

The Kansas Lottery says the 10 winners of the Chiefs Club Level Suite Experience promotion have been announced. The winners will get to attend the Chiefs vs. Raiders game on Dec. 12 in luxury. It said this is the first of two Chiefs second-chance drawings.

Kansas Lottery said the Experience prize includes a pair of Club Level Suite tickets and parking pass, food and beverages, KC Wolf and Cheerleader appearances, access to Community America Club Level, $100 Chiefs gift card for concessions or merchandise, post-game field photo and $500 cash. The prize is valued at $5,634.

The winners are as follows:

  • Virginia McClatchey of St. John
  • Heather Zepeda of Topeka
  • Tracy Hilton of Hoisington
  • David Mcvey of Wichita
  • Ryan Rose of Pratt
  • Haley Krause of Leawood
  • Tracey Wedel of McPherson
  • Jodi Schmitter of Perry
  • Jayme Shank of Salina
  • Brad Schartz of Overland Park

The Lottery said players entered the promotion by submitting non-winning $5 Kansas Lottery Kansas City Chiefs tickets into PlayOn starting Aug. 30. The deadline for the drawing was Oct. 10 and there were 40,683 entries. All unselected entries will be submitted into the final drawing.

Kansas Lottery said five more winners will be chosen in February for a 2022 Season Ticket Package valued at $4,437, meaning there is only one drawing left in the promotion.

Entry DeadlineAnnouncement DateNumber of Winners
Feb. 6, 2022Feb. 10, 20225

For more details, click HERE.

