Local law enforcement agencies get over $800K from Dept. of Justice to boost departments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies will get an infusion of cash from the Department of Justice to boost their departments.

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Oct. 13, that $839,491 in Department of Justice grants will support Kansas law enforcement agencies. They said the grants will be divided through 10 communities in Kansas.

“As crime rates are increasing, these grants will fund the purchase of new equipment, development of outreach programs and update outdated technology to help our local law enforcement carry out their responsibilities to protect our communities,” said Sen. Moran. “Through my role as the lead Republican on the subcommittee that funds these grants, I am working to make certain we provide every officer, captain, lieutenant, chief and sheriff with the resources they need to fulfill their duties.”

Sen. Moran said he is the lead Republican of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, which funds the Dept. of Justice.

“As the son of a police chief, I have the utmost respect for our nation’s law enforcement officers,” said Sen. Marshall. “I was proud to advocate for the full funding of the Byrne JAG program over the summer, and am pleased to see the criminal justice system in Kansas receive adequate funding so it can operate effectively. These meaningful investments ensure the men and women who risk their lives to protect us receive the assistance and training they need, resulting in more secure communities throughout our state.”

Grant recipients are as follows:

Sedgwick County – $443,481

Wyandotte County – $100,030

City of Olathe – $81,107

Shawnee County – $79,639

City of Lawrence – $30,505

City of Leavenworth – $30,016

Riley County – $24,567

City of Salina – $21,435

Junction City – $14,747

Garden City – $13,964

