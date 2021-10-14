Advertisement

Local law enforcement agencies get over $800K from Dept. of Justice to boost departments

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies will get an infusion of cash from the Department of Justice to boost their departments.

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Oct. 13, that $839,491 in Department of Justice grants will support Kansas law enforcement agencies. They said the grants will be divided through 10 communities in Kansas.

“As crime rates are increasing, these grants will fund the purchase of new equipment, development of outreach programs and update outdated technology to help our local law enforcement carry out their responsibilities to protect our communities,” said Sen. Moran. “Through my role as the lead Republican on the subcommittee that funds these grants, I am working to make certain we provide every officer, captain, lieutenant, chief and sheriff with the resources they need to fulfill their duties.”

Sen. Moran said he is the lead Republican of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, which funds the Dept. of Justice.

“As the son of a police chief, I have the utmost respect for our nation’s law enforcement officers,” said Sen. Marshall. “I was proud to advocate for the full funding of the Byrne JAG program over the summer, and am pleased to see the criminal justice system in Kansas receive adequate funding so it can operate effectively. These meaningful investments ensure the men and women who risk their lives to protect us receive the assistance and training they need, resulting in more secure communities throughout our state.”

Grant recipients are as follows:

  • Sedgwick County – $443,481
  • Wyandotte County – $100,030
  • City of Olathe – $81,107
  • Shawnee County – $79,639
  • City of Lawrence – $30,505
  • City of Leavenworth – $30,016
  • Riley County – $24,567
  • City of Salina – $21,435
  • Junction City – $14,747
  • Garden City – $13,964

