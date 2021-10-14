Advertisement

Kansas, Missouri see highest gas prices since 2014

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans’ wallets are hurting at the pumps with gas prices reaching as high as $3 per gallon, the highest the state has seen since July 2014.

According to data from the American Automobile Association, the average gallon of gas in Kansas is at $3 per gallon, slightly higher than neighboring Missouri at $2.97 per gallon, the highest price both states have seen since 2014.

On average, Kansans have seen a rise of 4 cents in gas prices in the past week and $1.05 in the past year.

In Northeast Kansas, the AAA report indicates Geary Co. is seeing the highest prices at $3.02 per gallon. Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties are seeing the lowest prices at $2.94 per gallon.

AAA says the highest prices Kansans have seen were in July 2008, when prices jumped to $4.02 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the last time Kansas saw gas prices as high as $3 was July 2014.

Nationally, gas prices are up 5 cents in the past week, at $3.30 per gallon, which is $1.12 more than it was at the same time in 2020.

“With more people driving compared to last year, demand for fuel is on the rise,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria told KCTV5. “Factor in surging crude oil prices due to OPEC+ forgoing further production increases and we’re seeing a trend that we’re not used to seeing in October.”

While gas prices still hurt Kansans’ wallets, AAA indicated Kansas gas prices are still among the least expensive in the country, standing at sixth cheapest in the nation.

To read the full report or see how much other states are paying for gas, click HERE.

