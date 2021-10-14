Advertisement

Kansas man arrested for 25 counts of child porn

Jonathan Braden, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested for 25 counts of child porn on...
Jonathan Braden, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested for 25 counts of child porn on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been arrested for 25 counts of possession of child pornography after he was accused of making and possessing it.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Kansas man was arrested on Thursday morning, Oct. 14, just after 8 a.m., following an arrest warrant served by agents at 2020 Ave. R in Sterling. The Rice Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.

KBI said Jonathan A. Braden, 43, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested without incident and booked into the Rice Co. Jail for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 25 counts of child sexual exploitation.

KBI said the crimes allege Braden engaged in sexual conduct with a child and possessed and made child pornography.

In September 2019, KBI said a report was made to the Grandview Plaza Police Dept. when a resident found images of child porn that were suspected to be Bradens. The police department then began to investigate and requested KBI’s assistance in October 2019.

On Dec. 19, 2019, KBI said a search warrant was executed at Braden’s home in Sterling and evidence of these crimes was found and sezied.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute
Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned
FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for...
Police searching for man wanted in domestic disturbance in west Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Nominations open for grand, junior marshal of 2021 Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade
Dollar General has given a $2,000 grant to Geary Co. Schools to improve literacy in a Kansas...
Kansas juvenile detention facility gets $2,000 grant to improve literacy
A Stop Work order was issued after unlicensed contractors were found working on Mi Pueblito and...
Stop Work order issued after unlicensed contractors found working on Mi Pueblito
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders...
Locals win Chiefs Suite Experience with the Kansas Lottery