Kansas man arrested for 25 counts of child porn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been arrested for 25 counts of possession of child pornography after he was accused of making and possessing it.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Kansas man was arrested on Thursday morning, Oct. 14, just after 8 a.m., following an arrest warrant served by agents at 2020 Ave. R in Sterling. The Rice Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.

KBI said Jonathan A. Braden, 43, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested without incident and booked into the Rice Co. Jail for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 25 counts of child sexual exploitation.

KBI said the crimes allege Braden engaged in sexual conduct with a child and possessed and made child pornography.

In September 2019, KBI said a report was made to the Grandview Plaza Police Dept. when a resident found images of child porn that were suspected to be Bradens. The police department then began to investigate and requested KBI’s assistance in October 2019.

On Dec. 19, 2019, KBI said a search warrant was executed at Braden’s home in Sterling and evidence of these crimes was found and sezied.

This is an ongoing investigation.

