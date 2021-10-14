Advertisement

Kansas juvenile detention facility gets $2,000 grant to improve literacy

Dollar General has given a $2,000 grant to Geary Co. Schools to improve literacy in a Kansas...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dollar General has granted $2,000 to improve literacy in a Kansas juvenile detention facility.

Geary Co. Schools USD 475 says it recently was granted $2,000 from Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support its student literacy initiative at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.

USD 475 said the funds will go toward increasing the number of high-interest and lower-level books to meet the diverse needs of students in the facility.

“Our voracious readers will have more choices, and our lower-level readers will have high-interest books as they read to increase their reading levels,” said Donna Shell, an instructor at the facility, which is overseen by Geary County Schools.

Through monthly testing, the District said it found almost all students in the Geary Co. Secure Care Center have reading deficits, some at four or more levels below their grade.

“Due to factors that lead to them missing school, whether that be incarceration, skipping or running away, their education is continually interrupted, which magnifies the factors contributing to their high-risk status,” said Cathy Rankin, an instructor at the facility. “Having a wide variety of high-interest books keeps them reading, which, in turn, will help them increase their reading levels.”

Geary Co. Schools said this Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant is part of over $3 million in grants awarded to around 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools throughout 46 states that Dollar General serves.

