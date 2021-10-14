Advertisement

Kansans celebrate Ike’s 131st birthday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October 14, 2021, marks Kansas-son Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 131st Birthday.

Born in Texas, Eisenhower grew up in the Sunflower State. The Army General and Statesman became the 34th Presiden of the United States.

The West Point graduate was a five-star general who served as Supreme Commander of Allied Expeditionary Forces during World War II.

Eisenhower commanded the forces during the Normandy Invasion.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A wreath-laying ceremony in honor of President Eisenhower’s birthday was held following COVID protocols as soldiers from Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division laid the wreath sent by current President Joe Biden.

According to the Library, each year the current president sends a wreath to be placed at the burial site of each former president.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary C. Ortega, 72, of Topeka, was arrested Tuesday after police say she pulled a gun on...
72-year-old arrested for pulling gun during dispute
Officers from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Topeka Police Department responded early...
KBI child victim’s task force executes search warrant early Wednesday in central Topeka
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested Liliana Houser (left), and Rachel Perez (right) who...
Two arrested for helping sex offender escape from Larned
FILE
Angler pulls fish never documented before in Kansas out of Neosho River
Police were in the area of S.W. 6th Avenue and Crest Drive early Thursday as they searched for...
Police searching for man wanted in domestic disturbance in west Topeka

Latest News

Woman previously found in ceiling leads law enforcement on 2-county chase
Woman previously found hiding in a ceiling leads law enforcement on 2-county chase
FILE
Despite earlier plans to abstain, Blue Cross, Blue Shield to require COVID-19 vaccines
13 News at Six
FILE
Kansas educators team up to fight labor shortage as schools face effects of COVID-19 pandemic
A portion of railroad tracks to be removed starting next week.
Shawnee Co. to remove portion of BNSF railroad