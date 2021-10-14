Kansans celebrate Ike’s 131st birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October 14, 2021, marks Kansas-son Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 131st Birthday.

Born in Texas, Eisenhower grew up in the Sunflower State. The Army General and Statesman became the 34th Presiden of the United States.

The West Point graduate was a five-star general who served as Supreme Commander of Allied Expeditionary Forces during World War II.

Eisenhower commanded the forces during the Normandy Invasion.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A wreath-laying ceremony in honor of President Eisenhower’s birthday was held following COVID protocols as soldiers from Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division laid the wreath sent by current President Joe Biden.

According to the Library, each year the current president sends a wreath to be placed at the burial site of each former president.

