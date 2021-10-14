Jayhawks favored to win regular-season basketball championship

IRVING, Tex. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Jayhawks Men’s Basketball Team has been voted the favorite by coaches to win the regular-season championship.

University of Kansas Athletics says the Jayhawks have been voted by the league’s head coaches as the preseason favorite to win the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular-season championship. It said the news came in an announcement by the conference on Thursday, Oct. 14.

KU said it has been the coaches’ choice in 10 of the last 11 seasons and 19 times in the history of the Big 12. At the end of the season, it said the Jayhawks have outright or tied the conference regular-season championship 19 times, including an NCAA-record 14 straight from 2005-2019. There was no poll conducted in the Big 12′s first season in 1996.

“Preseason polls don’t mean anything other than the fact we hope to have a team that has a great chance to have a great season,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “I’m excited about this group and I’m really excited about the competitiveness of what we consider to be the best league in America.”

For the 2021 poll, KU said the team was given eight first-place votes and finished with a total of 80 points. Texas got the other two first-place votes to land at second in the conference with 70 points. Baylor was third with 67 points and Texas Tech fourth with 51. Oklahoma State and West Virginia tied for fifth with 49 points, followed by Oklahoma with 29, TCU with 24, K-State with 22 and Iowa State with 9.

KU said coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

According to KU, head coaches and student-athletes from each team will appear at the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff in Kansas City on Oct. 20.

The Big 12 Preseason Poll for 2021-22 is as follows:

KANSAS (8) - 80 Texas (2) - 70 Baylor - 67 Texas Tech - 51 Oklahoma State - 49 West Virginia - 49 Oklahoma - 29 TCU - 24 Kansas State - 22 Iowa State - 9

Big 12 Preseason Poll History is as follows:

2020-21 – Baylor (1st); Baylor (1st)

2019-20 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2018-19 – Kansas (3rd); Kansas State (2nd), Texas Tech (7th)

2017-18 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2016-17 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2015-16 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2014-15 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2013-14 – Kansas (1st), Oklahoma State (8th); Kansas (1st)

2012-13 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st), Kansas State (5th)

2011-12 – Kansas (1st), Texas A&M (9th); Kansas (1st)

2010-11 – Kansas State (T3rd); Kansas (2nd)

2009-10 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2008-09 – Oklahoma (2nd); Kansas (3rd)

2007-08 – Kansas (T1st); Kansas (1st), Texas (2nd)

2006-07 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2005-06 – Texas (T1st); Kansas (3rd), Texas (1st)

2004-05 – Kansas (T1st), Oklahoma State (3rd); Kansas (T1st), Oklahoma (4th)

2003-04 – Missouri (T5th); Oklahoma State (5th)

2002-03 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2001-02 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2000-01 – Kansas (T2nd); Iowa State (4th)

1999-00 – Kansas (5th); Iowa State (6th)

1998-99 – Oklahoma State (T5th); Texas (5th)

1997-98 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

1996-97 – No coaches poll; Kansas

